Northamptonshire developer offers insight into new expertly designed show home

BN - 013 - One of the bedrooms inside the Frampton show home at Glenvale Park

David Wilson Homes recently launched its Glenvale Park development in Wellingborough where its new show homes are offering home buyers the very latest interior design inspiration.

The three bedroom Frampton and the four bedroom Lynford show homes were styled by award-winning interior designers, Edward Thomas Interiors, ensuring the properties will be up to date with the latest trends.

Andy Richardson, Director at Edward Thomas Interiors, said: “Our design for the Lynford show home at Glenvale Park followed a modern, contemporary aesthetic with styling and detailing that is easy for house hunters to replicate.

“One room not to be missed is the Lynford’s kitchen, dining and family room, which has fern green cabinetry that is a new option for David Wilson Homes’ customers. In the family area, we’ve added low level furniture, a play kitchen, reading corner, beautiful house shaped desk for arts and crafts, and even a slide.

BN - 004 - The kitchen in the Lynford show home at Glenvale Park

“The neighbouring Frampton show home is a three-storey townhouse, so our design for this is aimed at couples and young families and is bright, bold and distinctive. It features many of 2025’s core trends, so house hunters are advised to watch out for stripes, curves, waves and unexpected textures.

“Throughout the home, we’ve combined natural woods, woven raffia furniture and wicker lamps and pendants to add texture. The top floor main bedroom is styled as a luxurious retreat. The bed has a bespoke headboard with a waved edge, while mirrors and decorative vases echo this pattern to establish a softer, calming aesthetic.”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “The show homes have been designed to help buyers envision their lives at the development. Through carefully crafted rooms and a timeless colour scheme, Edward Thomas Interiors has really brought the homes to life.

“Glenvale Park is ideal for anyone looking for modern living. We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development, and with a range of schemes and offers available including deposit and mortgage contributions, we would recommend eager home buyers to act soon.”

Glenvale Park is set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space, and provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store and coffee shop, as well as sports pitches and a large play area.

For more information about Glenvale Park, call the sales team on 033 3355 8482.

To view the range of properties the housebuilder is building across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.