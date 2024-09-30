Northamptonshire developer joins brand new community in Wellingborough

David Wilson Homes recently joined the exciting Glenvale Park development on Niort Way in Wellingborough.

Now officially launched, the leading developer will be delivering a range of three, four and five bedroom homes to the new neighbourhood.

The development will bring a range of different styles of homes to suit a variety of buyers including first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

David Wilson Homes joins an already established community set in 200 acres of parkland and green open space. The development provides residents with a range of amenities and areas to enjoy including a primary school, community centre, local convenience store, sports pitches and a large play area.

BN - A CGI street scene at David Wilson Homes at Glenvale Park

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are really excited to be joining the impressive Glenvale Park development.

“This wider community here is already thriving, so we expect appointments with our Sales Advisers will be booked up quickly and so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

The development is also a short drive away from Rushden Lakes Shopping Centre which has eateries, a cinema and mini golf. Stanwick Lakes and Irchester Country Park are also nearby providing great family days out.

