Northampton's cheapest house on the market right now is set to go to auction for a guide price of £50k

The cheapest house on the Northampton property market right now is set to go to auction next month.
The run-down property, located in Brook Street, has a guide price of just £50,000 and is currently being marketed by London-based McHugh & Co, London.
It’s located in a quiet street just off St Andrew’s Road and has three bedrooms on the first floor and an entrance hall, ‘through’ reception room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs.
It’s currently in vacant possession and also has a back garden.
The agents describe it as a ‘terrace house requiring modernisation’.
It will be sold by online auction on Thursday, July 6 2023. For more information see rightmove.