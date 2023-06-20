News you can trust since 1931
Northampton's cheapest house on the market right now is set to go to auction for a guide price of £50k

Three bedroom house is located in a quiet street close to the town centre...but it needs some work
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:38 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

The cheapest house on the Northampton property market right now is set to go to auction next month.

The run-down property, located in Brook Street, has a guide price of just £50,000 and is currently being marketed by London-based McHugh & Co, London.

It’s located in a quiet street just off St Andrew’s Road and has three bedrooms on the first floor and an entrance hall, ‘through’ reception room, kitchen and bathroom downstairs.

It’s currently in vacant possession and also has a back garden.

The agents describe it as a ‘terrace house requiring modernisation’.

It will be sold by online auction on Thursday, July 6 2023. For more information see rightmove.

12 Brook Street, Northampton

1. Brook Street, Northampton

12 Brook Street, Northampton Photo: rightmove

The property is currently vacant

2. Brook Street, Northampton

The property is currently vacant Photo: rightmove

The house has three bedrooms

3. Brook Street, Northampton

The house has three bedrooms Photo: rightmove

The agents describe it terrace house requiring modernisation with accommodation arranged on Two Floors

4. Brook Street, Northampton

The agents describe it terrace house requiring modernisation with accommodation arranged on Two Floors Photo: rightmove

