With spacious rooms, a basement and an extended kitchen, this Victorian home in Northampton mixes period style with modern convenience.

Packed with period charm and impressive modern upgrades, this extended three-bedroom terrace in Northampton’s sought-after NN2 area is on the market for offers over £350,000.

Located on Clarence Avenue, this versatile family home offers three full storeys of flexible living space, plus a basement that could easily be transformed into a home gym, office, or snug. See more from Purplebricks here.

The open-plan ground floor blends original character with contemporary flair, featuring high ceilings, a spacious living and dining area, and a smartly extended kitchen lit by a skylight. The large bay window and clever layout mean natural light pours through the home, creating a bright and elegant feel throughout.

The house has high ceilings and period features | Purplebricks

Upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms with new built-in wardrobes and a modern family bathroom. Every room feels airy and well thought out – ideal for busy households, home-workers or anyone needing space to grow.

The private rear garden is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and there’s a large garden shed at the back for practical storage. The basement adds valuable extra space to suit a variety of lifestyle needs.

Situated close to schools, nurseries and local amenities like the post office, the property is perfectly placed for family life and offers a brilliant blend of charm, location and modern comforts.

At a glance Three/four-bedroom Victorian terrace Open-plan living and dining room Extended kitchen with skylight Private rear garden and large garden shed Versatile basement space High ceilings and bay window New built-in wardrobes Bright interiors with plenty of natural light Freehold Council Tax Band D

