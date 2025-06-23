Stylish Victorian three-storey home with basement in Northampton for £350k+
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Packed with period charm and impressive modern upgrades, this extended three-bedroom terrace in Northampton’s sought-after NN2 area is on the market for offers over £350,000.
Located on Clarence Avenue, this versatile family home offers three full storeys of flexible living space, plus a basement that could easily be transformed into a home gym, office, or snug. See more from Purplebricks here.
The open-plan ground floor blends original character with contemporary flair, featuring high ceilings, a spacious living and dining area, and a smartly extended kitchen lit by a skylight. The large bay window and clever layout mean natural light pours through the home, creating a bright and elegant feel throughout.
Upstairs, there are three generously sized bedrooms with new built-in wardrobes and a modern family bathroom. Every room feels airy and well thought out – ideal for busy households, home-workers or anyone needing space to grow.
The private rear garden is perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and there’s a large garden shed at the back for practical storage. The basement adds valuable extra space to suit a variety of lifestyle needs.
Situated close to schools, nurseries and local amenities like the post office, the property is perfectly placed for family life and offers a brilliant blend of charm, location and modern comforts.
Three/four-bedroom Victorian terrace
Open-plan living and dining room
Extended kitchen with skylight
Private rear garden and large garden shed
Versatile basement space
High ceilings and bay window
New built-in wardrobes
Bright interiors with plenty of natural light
Freehold
Council Tax Band D
⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class
✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.
🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.