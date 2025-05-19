A traditional two-bed terrace with modern upgrades and town-centre access | Purplebricks

Just minutes from the station and full of charm, this smart two-bed in Northampton is a perfect fit for commuters or first-time buyers at £190k.

This two-bedroom terraced house near Northampton town centre is priced at £190,000 — making it an ideal pick for first-time buyers, commuters or anyone after a well-located home with charm and space.

Situated on St. Andrews Road, this freehold property offers a spacious lounge/diner, a sleek modern kitchen with direct garden access, and handy cellar storage. It’s also just an eight-minute walk from Northampton’s mainline train station — a real plus for anyone commuting into London or the Midlands.

The lounge/diner offers a flexible space for everyday living and hosting | Purplebricks

To see all 17 images, explore the floor plan and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get a proper look at the home’s layout and how the space flows.

This home is one of many currently available in Northampton via Purplebricks. Browse the latest listings here.

Both bedrooms are doubles and the family bathroom is smartly finished with a bath and walk-in shower. Outside, the rear garden is enclosed, with gated access to an informal parking area used by current owners (not formally allocated).

With neutral décor throughout, fitted carpets and a low-maintenance setup, this home makes a strong case for anyone wanting to get on the ladder or downsize into a more manageable space.

At a glance This mid-terrace property offers two double bedrooms, a lounge/diner, modern kitchen and bathroom, plus a handy cellar and enclosed rear garden. It’s walking distance from the station and the centre of town, with excellent travel links and strong rental appeal. Nicely finished and ready to move into, this is a solid find in a popular part of Northampton.

