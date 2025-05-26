It's a well presented home in a nice location | Purplebricks

A versatile three-bedroom home with a conservatory and off-street parking in one of Northampton’s most sought-after streets – yours for £230,000.

Set on the desirable Cranford Road, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced home in Northampton offers space, flexibility and family-friendly living for just £230,000 – ideal for upsizers, first-time buyers, or investors.

Interested? Book a viewing or explore more via Purplebricks – view the full listing here.

Step inside and you’ll find a bright and generous layout, including two separate reception rooms and a conservatory that offers extra space for relaxing, entertaining or even working from home. The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped, and there’s a handy downstairs WC for added convenience.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, making this home perfect for growing families or professional sharers. Outside, there’s off-street parking at the front and a private rear garden – ideal for enjoying the warmer months.

At a glance: • £230,000 • Three bedrooms • Terraced • Two reception rooms • Conservatory • Downstairs WC • Private rear garden • Off-street parking • Freehold • Council Tax Band A • Well-connected Northampton location

