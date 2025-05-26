Spacious 3-bed with conservatory and parking in Northampton for £230k
Set on the desirable Cranford Road, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced home in Northampton offers space, flexibility and family-friendly living for just £230,000 – ideal for upsizers, first-time buyers, or investors.
Interested? Book a viewing or explore more via Purplebricks – view the full listing here.
Step inside and you’ll find a bright and generous layout, including two separate reception rooms and a conservatory that offers extra space for relaxing, entertaining or even working from home. The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped, and there’s a handy downstairs WC for added convenience.
Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, making this home perfect for growing families or professional sharers. Outside, there’s off-street parking at the front and a private rear garden – ideal for enjoying the warmer months.
• £230,000
• Three bedrooms
• Terraced
• Two reception rooms
• Conservatory
• Downstairs WC
• Private rear garden
• Off-street parking
• Freehold
• Council Tax Band A
• Well-connected Northampton location
