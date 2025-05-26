Spacious 3-bed with conservatory and parking in Northampton for £230k

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 26th May 2025, 09:30 BST
It's a well presented home in a nice locationIt's a well presented home in a nice location
It's a well presented home in a nice location | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A versatile three-bedroom home with a conservatory and off-street parking in one of Northampton’s most sought-after streets – yours for £230,000.

Set on the desirable Cranford Road, this well-presented three-bedroom terraced home in Northampton offers space, flexibility and family-friendly living for just £230,000 – ideal for upsizers, first-time buyers, or investors.

Interested? Book a viewing or explore more via Purplebricks

Step inside and you’ll find a bright and generous layout, including two separate reception rooms and a conservatory that offers extra space for relaxing, entertaining or even working from home. The kitchen is stylish and well-equipped, and there’s a handy downstairs WC for added convenience.

Upstairs, there are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, making this home perfect for growing families or professional sharers. Outside, there’s off-street parking at the front and a private rear garden – ideal for enjoying the warmer months.

At a glance:

• £230,000

• Three bedrooms

• Terraced

• Two reception rooms

• Conservatory

• Downstairs WC

• Private rear garden

• Off-street parking

• Freehold

• Council Tax Band A

• Well-connected Northampton location

News you can trust since 1931
