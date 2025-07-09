Charming Northampton semi two-bed home with garden and driveway in Upton for £280,000 | Purplebricks

Two-bed semi detached house with garden and driveway in Upton.

Set in the popular Upton area of Northampton, this modern two-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £280,000. With a sleek interior, generous garden, and off-road parking, it's an ideal home for first-time buyers, downsizers or investors seeking a well-connected, move-in-ready property.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

The ground floor offers a welcoming hallway, a stylish modern kitchen with integrated appliances, and a bright living/dining area with French doors opening onto the private rear garden.

Two-bed semi detached house with garden and driveway in Upton. | Purplebricks

Upstairs, there are two well-proportioned bedrooms and a contemporary family bathroom. The property also benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, and a two-car driveway.

This home is one of dozens available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton.

At a glance

This two-bedroom semi-detached house in Upton, Northampton is listed for £280,000

Includes a stylish kitchen, spacious lounge-diner and private garden

Modern family bathroom and two generous bedrooms

Driveway parking for two vehicles

Close to local amenities, schools, and major road links like the M1

A smart starter home or investment in Upton – move quickly before it’s gone. Charming Northampton semi for £280,000 – two-bed home with garden and driveway in Upton.

