The house has secure off-road parking and front and rear gardens | Purplebricks

This four-bedroom terraced home in Pineham Village, Northampton offers spacious living, ensuite master bedroom, secure parking and gardens, all for £350,000

This smart four-bedroom terraced house in Pineham Village, Northampton, is on the market for £350,000 and offers a fantastic combination of space, style, and practicality.

Perfectly suited to growing families, it sits in a popular NN4 location with excellent transport links and local amenities close by.

The modern kitchen has fitted appliances | Purplebricks

Inside, the home opens to a spacious living room and a generous kitchen/diner, creating a versatile layout ideal for both relaxing and entertaining.

The ground floor also includes a convenient W.C., while upstairs, the four bedrooms are arranged to provide comfort and flexibility.

At a glance Four bedrooms Master bedroom with ensuite Spacious living room Good-sized kitchen/diner Downstairs W.C. Two bathrooms Front and rear gardens Secure parking and garage Popular NN4 location

The master bedroom features its own ensuite, complemented by a family bathroom, ensuring modern convenience for busy households.

Externally, the property includes both front and rear gardens, while secure off-street parking and a single garage add to its appeal. This balance of indoor and outdoor space, combined with its location in Pineham Village, makes the home an excellent choice for families looking for long-term value in Northampton.

