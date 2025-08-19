Northampton is 'best in England' for quick house sales - here's 10 aspirational homes put on sale in last week

Property company Sell House Fast have revealed that in 2025, it takes an average of 77 days to sell a property in Northampton.

Outside of England, only Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee sell houses quicker, making Northampton fourth best in the UK.

To mark this study, the Chronicle & Echo has put together a list of the 10 most aspirational properties in Northampton that have gone on the market in the last seven days. Don’t hang around though...statistics show they may sell quickly!

Sell House Fast says speed of sale is an important factor.

A collapsed sale costs buyers £2,511 on average - including mortgage application fees, surveys, and solicitor costs. However, this could vary dramatically depending on where you live due to the difference in conveyancing fees - the total cost ranges from £3,477 in London to £1,893 in Wales.

Almost half of all sales fail simply because one party has second thoughts.

The fastest selling price range is between £200,000 and £300,000, as houses in this bracket were only on sale for 98 days - almost 54% quicker.

Three-bedroom properties fly off the market, with an average sale time of 91 days, compared to five-bedroom houses. These bigger estates typically take 20 weeks to sell due to the reduced demand for larger homes.

1 . Edgemont Road, Northampton This four bedroom home in Edgemont Road, Northampton, is on the market with a guide price of £775,000 with Rightmove and The Estate Agents 1977. The home features a master Bedroom With Juliette balcony, dressing room and en suite, island kitchen/dining room, double garage and ample off road parking, large triple aspect living room, landscaped gardens and a shower room

2 . Langford Drive, Wootton This six-bedroom home in Langford Drive, Wootton, is on the market through Rightmove and Chelton Brown with a guide price of £775,000. The home features open plan design, luxury Zest Kikchen, bi Fold doors to rear garden, abundant sleek storage throughout, multi Function air conditioning throughout, bespoke fixtures and fittings, recently fitted solar panels

3 . Lakeside Close, Dallington This five bedroom home in Lakeside Close, Dallington, is on the market with a guide price of £725,000 with Rightmove and Cobbles Estate Agency. The home features extended kitchen dinning family room, gated community, parking for four cars, newly landscaped rear garden, lakeside views and three bathrooms

4 . Billing Road East, Abington This five bedroom home in Billing Road East, Abington, is on the market with a guide price of £675,000 with Rightmove and Jackson Grundy. The home features open plan kitchen / dining / family room, five bedrooms, two reception rooms, two en-suites, off road parking and garage, private rear garden, and workshop/garden office