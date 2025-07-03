Northampton four-bed family home with double driveway and open-plan living for £435,000
Located in the popular area of Buckton Fields, Northampton, this spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £435,000. Offering a versatile three-storey layout, modern interiors and a landscaped garden, it’s an ideal choice for growing families seeking comfort, style and convenience.
The property opens with a welcoming entrance hall leading into a generous open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-fold doors to the garden—perfect for entertaining. A separate lounge, utility room and WC complete the ground floor.
Upstairs, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a principal suite with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. A family bathroom is also located on the first floor. Outside, the home benefits from a landscaped rear garden and a double-width driveway.
At a glance
- This four-bedroom semi-detached house in Northampton is listed for £435,000
- Features a spacious kitchen/dining/family room, separate lounge and utility
- Principal bedroom with en-suite and three further bedrooms
- Landscaped garden and double-width driveway
- Located in Buckton Fields with excellent local amenities and school access
