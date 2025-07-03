Northampton four-bed family home with double driveway and open-plan living for £435,000 | Purplebricks

Four-bed semi-detached family home in Northampton, featuring a double driveway and open-plan living.

Located in the popular area of Buckton Fields, Northampton, this spacious four-bedroom semi-detached home is listed for £435,000. Offering a versatile three-storey layout, modern interiors and a landscaped garden, it’s an ideal choice for growing families seeking comfort, style and convenience.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

The property opens with a welcoming entrance hall leading into a generous open-plan kitchen/dining/family room with bi-fold doors to the garden—perfect for entertaining. A separate lounge, utility room and WC complete the ground floor.

4 bedroom semi-detached house | Purplebricks

Upstairs, you’ll find four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a principal suite with en-suite shower room and fitted wardrobes. A family bathroom is also located on the first floor. Outside, the home benefits from a landscaped rear garden and a double-width driveway.

This home is one of dozens available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton .

At a glance

This four-bedroom semi-detached house in Northampton is listed for £435,000

Features a spacious kitchen/dining/family room, separate lounge and utility

Principal bedroom with en-suite and three further bedrooms

Landscaped garden and double-width driveway

Located in Buckton Fields with excellent local amenities and school access

