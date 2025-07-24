The house is in a sought-after location close to the M1 | Purplebricks

A stylish and spacious four-bed detached property in a sought-after location, just minutes from Northampton and the M1.

This handsome detached home on Centurion Way in Northampton offers spacious living across two floors, and is packed with thoughtful touches for modern family life. With four bedrooms, multiple reception spaces, and a landscaped garden, it’s ready for a family that likes to spread out in style.

Tucked within easy reach of the M1 and Northampton town centre, the home boasts excellent commuter credentials, as well as easy access to local schools, shops, and parks.

But it’s what’s inside that really sells it: a large entrance hall greets you with a sense of space, while the bay-windowed lounge flows through to a second reception room that’s perfect as a snug or home office.

At a glance: 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms (including en-suite) Modern kitchen/diner with garden access Spacious lounge plus additional snug/office Landscaped garden with patio Utility room and ground floor WC Driveway and garage Walking distance to schools and parks Excellent access to M1 and Northampton

The kitchen/diner is sleek and sociable, with French doors leading straight out to the garden, and there’s a separate utility room to keep the household humming along smoothly.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom offers a private en-suite and dedicated dressing room, while three further double bedrooms ensure space for the whole family—or a few guests.

Outside, there’s a driveway and garage to the front, and a private landscaped garden to the rear, complete with lawn and patio—ideal for entertaining, playing, or simply relaxing.

