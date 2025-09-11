Elegant detached Northampton bungalow single-storey living on a tranquil cul-de-sac for £625,000 | Purplebricks

A rare, beautifully kept bungalow in a premium location of Northampton.

This beautifully maintained three-bedroom detached bungalow on The Applegarth in Northampton is listed for £625,000. On a peaceful cul-de-sac in a sought-after locale, it offers generous single-level accommodation, mature gardens and garage and driveway, perfect for those wanting luxury and convenience in one level.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across its smartly laid-out single-floor layout.

Inside, the property features an extended lounge with character features, a well-equipped kitchen and separate utility room, and three well-proportioned bedrooms including a principal bedroom with its own en suite.

A rare, beautifully kept bungalow in a premium location of Northampton.

Outside, there’s a driveway plus a detached double garage, along with mature, private gardens surrounding the home, offering both peace and outdoor space.

This home is one of dozens available in Northampton on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-northampton .

At a glance

This three-bedroom detached bungalow in The Applegarth, Northampton is listed for £625,000

Features include an extended lounge with character features and a utility room

Principal bedroom with en suite, plus two further bedrooms and well-appointed bathroom

Detached double garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles

Mature, private gardens and peaceful cul-de-sac setting

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

