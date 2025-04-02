North Northamptonshire Council approve plans for new oundle retirement community

McCarthy Stone Oundle typical bedroom

Exciting plans for a forthcoming Retirement Living development by McCarthy Stone have been given the green light in Oundle, with construction due to begin in spring 2026.

McCarthy Stone’s site management team, along with a select group of high-quality sub-contractors and professional team of architects, engineers, and designers, will deliver the new retirement homes for the over 60s on Herne Road.

Once complete, the independent living community will offer a contemporary mix of 43 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, combining ergonomic design with stylish touches and energy-efficient features. Communal spaces, including beautiful landscape gardens, and a well-appointed lounge for social events and activities, will sit at the heart of day-to-day life, fostering a sense of camaraderie. A hotel-style guest suite for visiting friends and family and pet-friendly living options also add to the appeal.

Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, said: “We’re delighted to offer a greater choice of quality retirement living in Oundle. Our purpose-built, specialist homes allow people to make the most of their retirement, and to live as independently as possible.”

McCarthy Stone Oundle typical living room

“We’re anticipating high demand for our Oundle retirement properties, with the development providing an ideal setting for retirees looking to be part of a wider community in a sought-after location with a range of amenities close by. Therefore, we’d like to encourage anyone who is interested to get in touch to receive updates on the development’s progress and to find out how McCarthy Stone can make a move work for you.”

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property will be fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

For more information about Retirement Living in Oundle, please call: 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/oundle.