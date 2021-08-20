Nine Northampton flats for sale to get you on the property ladder for £110,000 or under

It is a pretty well known fact that taking that first step onto the property ladder is incredibly difficult.

From saving for a deposit, to being accepted for your first mortgage, there are a lot of hoops to jump through and it can be stressful.

And that is before you even look at the price of properties.

Finding a cheaper option, can alleviate the pressure slightly and give you that highly desired step onto the first rung of the ladder, which will then hopefully lead to more later down the line.

And although there are plenty of high six and seven-figure homes up for sale in Northampton and Northamptonshire, there are also some great options for properties costing much less.

There are several one-bedroom flats around the town, including in the town centre for five-figure sums or low six-figure prices.

Below are nine flats for sale in Northampton for £110, 000 or under.

(Marketed by Rightmove and listed by various estate agents - see picture captions for details).

1. The Parade, Northampton This flat on the market for £90,000 has an open plan living room/kitchen with appliances, a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom with a shower over the bath, all in a central location. Listed by: Chelton Brown Photo: Chelton Brown Photo Sales

2. Sheep Street, Northampton Situated at the top of The Drapery, this flat is close to all the action. For offers over 90,000 it is on the second floor and has an open plan living/dining and kitchen area, a separate bedroom and bathroom. Listed by: Lucy Alan Photo: Lucy Alan Photo Sales

3. Guildhall Road, Northampton On the market for 100,000, this one-bed flat is located in the cultural quarter of Northampton. There is an open plan living room/kitchen with built-in appliances and a double bedroom with en-suite. Listed by: Connells Photo: Connells Photo Sales

4. Sandhill Road, St James The property is described as a spacious one-bed, with a fitted kitchen and plumbing for a washing machine. The living room has a large front aspect window and the property is on the market for 100,000. Listed by: William H Brown Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales