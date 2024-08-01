Next phase of shared ownership homes coming soon to Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daventry home seekers will soon have a wider range of choice thanks to the forthcoming release of new Shared Ownership homes at a five-star development in the town.

Just off the A425, Platform Home Ownership is providing a range of three-bedroom, semi-detached homes built by leading developer Bellway, which will be able to move into later this year.

Sitting to the southwest of Daventry, new residents at Staverton Lodge will be in the unique position of enjoying the tranquillity of the countryside with the amenities of a popular town within walking distance.

Shared Ownership allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with.*

Computer-generated image of a Platform Home Ownership property in Northamptonshire.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Platform has seen an increase in popularity in the Shared Ownership scheme. In fact, the start of 2024 has seen a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant for Platform, said: “We’re looking forward to the release of these high-quality homes at this fantastic development, further expanding our portfolio of affordable homes across Northamptonshire and the East.

“Demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region is high, so to be meeting that while increasing education and awareness around Shared Ownership is important.

“It won’t be long before the homes are released, so our friendly sales team will already be on hand to assist with any enquiries.”

Daventry is around 15 miles west of Northampton via the A45. Benefiting from excellent transport links, Staverton Lodge is just a 15-mile drive from Leamington Spa, and 20 miles from Coventry. Long Buckby Train Station is a six-mile drive away and has trains to Northampton, Birmingham, and London.

For primary school children, The Grange School is a short walk from Staverton Lodge, and Daventry High School is just under two miles away for secondary school-aged children. For higher education, Northampton College is just over a mile away.

Village amenities and specialist stores are readily available in nearby Staverton, including convenience stores, coffee shops, and a bespoke furniture maker. In nearby Northampton all the well-known brands you would expect are available.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details, please visit platformhomeownership.com or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.