New planning applications across West Northamptonshire include major Dallington Grange proposals and listed building works

West Northamptonshire Council has published its latest list of planning applications and listed building consents, featuring major housing developments in Kingsthorpe and a range of smaller projects across the district.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the largest proposals are two reserved matters applications for the ongoing Dallington Grange development off Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe:

Application 2025/3246/MAR seeks approval for 295 homes on Phase 2B (part), covering details of access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Application 2025/3340/MAR relates to 123 homes on Phase 2C (part) under the same outline permission (N/2014/1429).

Library picture

Elsewhere, several applications concern works to listed properties:

Manor Farm House, 26 Roade Hill, Ashton (2025/3389/LBC) proposes repairs to the south-facing roof and chimney, as well as repointing and replacing windows and doors.

3 Blakesley Hill, Greens Norton (2025/3924/LBC) seeks consent to replace existing timber windows with UPVC units.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Coach House, Church Lane, Winwick (2025/3951/LBC) proposes like-for-like steel double-glazed window replacements.

Springmeadow Farm, The Green, Abthorpe (2025/3960/LBC) includes removing a timber subfloor and installing a limecrete floor.

48 High Street, Greens Norton (2025/4003/LBC) seeks to replace windows and doors.

Other planning applications include:

93 High Street, Yardley Hastings (2025/3900/FULL) for single-storey rear and side extensions, a new porch, and a replacement outbuilding for gym and office use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

32 Moat Lane, Towcester (2025/3930/FULL) to widen an existing side gate and alter a boundary fence.

Land north of Blackmires Lane, Silverstone (2025/3451/FULL) for a self-build home with a garage and associated works.

Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, East Haddon (2025/3982/COND) for the discharge of conditions relating to external materials and window and door details from a previous listed building consent.

All applications can be viewed online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or in person at local council offices. Comments or objections should be submitted to the West Northamptonshire Council Planning Department at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton NN1 1DE within 21 days of publication, excluding public holidays.

This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.