New planning applications across West Northamptonshire include major Dallington Grange proposals and listed building works
Among the largest proposals are two reserved matters applications for the ongoing Dallington Grange development off Mill Lane, Kingsthorpe:
Application 2025/3246/MAR seeks approval for 295 homes on Phase 2B (part), covering details of access, appearance, landscaping, layout, and scale.
Application 2025/3340/MAR relates to 123 homes on Phase 2C (part) under the same outline permission (N/2014/1429).
Elsewhere, several applications concern works to listed properties:
Manor Farm House, 26 Roade Hill, Ashton (2025/3389/LBC) proposes repairs to the south-facing roof and chimney, as well as repointing and replacing windows and doors.
3 Blakesley Hill, Greens Norton (2025/3924/LBC) seeks consent to replace existing timber windows with UPVC units.
The Old Coach House, Church Lane, Winwick (2025/3951/LBC) proposes like-for-like steel double-glazed window replacements.
Springmeadow Farm, The Green, Abthorpe (2025/3960/LBC) includes removing a timber subfloor and installing a limecrete floor.
48 High Street, Greens Norton (2025/4003/LBC) seeks to replace windows and doors.
Other planning applications include:
93 High Street, Yardley Hastings (2025/3900/FULL) for single-storey rear and side extensions, a new porch, and a replacement outbuilding for gym and office use.
32 Moat Lane, Towcester (2025/3930/FULL) to widen an existing side gate and alter a boundary fence.
Land north of Blackmires Lane, Silverstone (2025/3451/FULL) for a self-build home with a garage and associated works.
Hall Farm Cottage, Main Street, East Haddon (2025/3982/COND) for the discharge of conditions relating to external materials and window and door details from a previous listed building consent.
All applications can be viewed online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or in person at local council offices. Comments or objections should be submitted to the West Northamptonshire Council Planning Department at The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton NN1 1DE within 21 days of publication, excluding public holidays.
This public notice was published on the Public Notice Portal.