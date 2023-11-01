New phase of homes launches at thriving Northamptonshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new phase, named The Woodlands, will bring a selection of three to five bedroom homes to the popular development, many which are overlooking green open space.

With a range of different style homes, The Woodlands will suit a variety of buyers including first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

Situated on the rural edge of the popular village of Overstone, The Woodlands offers residents the best of both worlds with extensive countryside and a wide selection of amenities on the doorstep, including a newly built Aldi.

Families with children can rest assured with Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools on the doorstep, including Overstone Primary School.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, The Woodlands offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough are all within 10 miles from the development, while commuting into London can be achieved within an hour from Kettering Station.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, said: “We are really excited about the new phase of homes at Overstone Gate. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.