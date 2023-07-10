Following the success of previous phases, a new release of three to five bedroom homes has now been unveiled at the popular development, many of the properties on which are overlooking green open space.

The development has a range of different style homes to suit a variety of buyers from first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on the rural edge of the new neighbourhood of Hanwood Park, Bertone Gardens offers residents the best of both worlds with extensive parkland and a wide selection of amenities on the doorstep.

A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens' new phase

Hanwood Park will provide over 280 acres of green open space, play areas, a sports pavilion and pitches, shops, healthcare facilities and new schools all within walking distance.

Families with children can rest assured with Ofsted-rated ‘Good’ schools on the doorstep, including Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School.

Less than two miles from the development is Wicksteed Park, which makes for an ideal family day out. The park includes rollercoasters, water rides, and 147 acres of parkland to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. The development’s position means it is only three miles away from Kettering Train Station, where residents can reach London St Pancras in less than an hour.

B&DWC - 002 - The living room in the Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “We are really excited about the new phase of homes at Bertone Gardens. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.

“We are excited to see continued success with the new phase of homes and look forward to seeing more homebuyers find their dream property at the development.”

Prospective buyers can also take advantage of a number of different schemes and offers tailored to suit them, including Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme. This sees the developer becoming a guaranteed buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agency fees. If Barratt Homes then sells the property for above the agreed offer, the customer receives all of the profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad