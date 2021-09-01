New housing development will bring 301 new homes to Northamptonshire

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has released plans for a brand new development of 301 on Park Farm Way in Wellingborough.

Millions of pounds worth of investment will be pumped into a Northamptonshire town as part of a new housing development which will see 301 new homes being built.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has released plans for a brand new development of 301 on Park Farm Way in Wellingborough.

The new Wendel View site will include a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties, aimed at a range of buyers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Wendel View site will include a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties, aimed at a range of buyers.

Alongside the 602 jobs the development will underpin, more than £5.8 million will be invested into the market town and its surrounding areas, which includes over £3.5m towards education.

More than 40% of the site will be made up of public open space.