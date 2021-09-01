New housing development will bring 301 new homes to Northamptonshire
£5.8 million to be invested in market town and surrounding areas
Millions of pounds worth of investment will be pumped into a Northamptonshire town as part of a new housing development which will see 301 new homes being built.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes has released plans for a brand new development of 301 on Park Farm Way in Wellingborough.
The new Wendel View site will include a mix of three, four and five bedroom properties, aimed at a range of buyers.
Alongside the 602 jobs the development will underpin, more than £5.8 million will be invested into the market town and its surrounding areas, which includes over £3.5m towards education.
More than 40% of the site will be made up of public open space.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re very excited to launch Wendel View this year and we are sure it is going to be a great new community.”