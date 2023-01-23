New fire safety laws come into force in Northamptonshire for multi-occupied residential buildings

Owners and managers of residential buildings with multiple occupants in Northamptonshire are being urged to make sure they meet new fire safety regulations that come into force today (January 23).

The Fire Safety Act 2022 and Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 set down laws that ensure that responsible persons for multi-occupied residential buildings must manage and reduce the risk of fire for the structure and external walls of the building, including cladding, balconies and windows, and entrance doors to individual flats that open into common parts.

The new regulations will be applicable to more than 2,200 properties across the whole of Northamptonshire. A responsible person for a residential premises is someone who either owns the building or has control over the premises.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue's protection staff ensure fire safety standards are met

The new regulations were introduced to meet the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s Phase 1 recommendations. The Inquiry was established following the devastating apartment block fire in June 2017, and subsequently found that the cladding on the building had contributed to the quick spread of the fire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is urging responsible persons to understand the new regulations, and has offered enhanced support and advice to ensure people have been able to meet their legal deadlines.

Scott Richards, Head of Protection for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “These regulations will impose significant new legal requirements for responsible persons, who should now – if they have not already done so – consider when to review their fire risk assessments, to ensure these take account of any risk from the external wall.

“Last year our Protection Team visited more than 1,000 premises to ensure that they reach the highest safety standards and offer advice to those responsible for them. The new fire safety legislation is an important further step forward for improving fire safety in Northamptonshire.”

Businesses can contact the Protection Team at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service for specialist advice, and to receive a bespoke safety approach by emailing [email protected]

They can also call 01604 797 000 and ask for Fire Protection or request a visit from Protection Officers by clicking here: https://nfrsweb1.northantsfire.gov.uk/rackforms/output/forms/Request-a-visit-or-advice-from-Fire-Protection-mobile/page0.php

Responsible persons can also familiarise themselves with the full guidance from the Home Office at the following link:

