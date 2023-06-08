News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

New family homes in Barton Seagrave in Northamptonshire are ready to reserve

Housebuilder Barratt Homes is highlighting its properties at its Bertone Gardens development in Barton Seagrave with families in mind.
By Adam JeffsContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST- 2 min read

The Sulgrave Street site has proven to be very popular with house hunters and is the perfect place for families to lay down some roots and find their dream new home.

Situated on the rural edge of Hanwood Park, a brand new neighbourhood, Bertone Gardens offers residents the chance to explore extensive parkland as well as a variety of cycle lanes and footpaths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families with children can rest assured with Ofsted rated ‘Good’ schools on the doorstep, including Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School.

B&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone GardensB&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens
B&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens
Most Popular

Less than two miles from the development, Wicksteed Park makes for an ideal family day out. The park includes rollercoasters, water rides, and 147 acres of parkland to explore.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. The development’s position means it is only three miles away from Kettering Train Station, which has a direct link to London.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Bertone Gardens at Hanwood Park is bringing a whole new vibrant community to Barton Seagrave. We’re excited to be offering a selection of homes that are perfectly suited to a wide range of people, including growing families looking for their dream home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hanwood Park will provide over 280 acres of green open space, play areas, a sports pavilion and pitches, shops, healthcare facilities and new schools all within walking distance.

B&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone GardensB&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens
B&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

Prospective buyers can also take advantage of a number of different schemes and offers tailored to suit them, including Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme. This sees the developer becoming a guaranteed buyer for the home buyer’s existing property, eliminating any estate agency fees. If Barratt then sell the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers receive all of the profit.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireWicksteed Park