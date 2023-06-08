New family homes in Barton Seagrave in Northamptonshire are ready to reserve

The Sulgrave Street site has proven to be very popular with house hunters and is the perfect place for families to lay down some roots and find their dream new home.

Situated on the rural edge of Hanwood Park, a brand new neighbourhood, Bertone Gardens offers residents the chance to explore extensive parkland as well as a variety of cycle lanes and footpaths.

Families with children can rest assured with Ofsted rated ‘Good’ schools on the doorstep, including Hayfield Cross C of E Primary School.

B&DWC - 001 - The five bedroom Warwick show home at Bertone Gardens

Less than two miles from the development, Wicksteed Park makes for an ideal family day out. The park includes rollercoasters, water rides, and 147 acres of parkland to explore.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Bertone Gardens offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home. The development’s position means it is only three miles away from Kettering Train Station, which has a direct link to London.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “Bertone Gardens at Hanwood Park is bringing a whole new vibrant community to Barton Seagrave. We’re excited to be offering a selection of homes that are perfectly suited to a wide range of people, including growing families looking for their dream home.”

Hanwood Park will provide over 280 acres of green open space, play areas, a sports pavilion and pitches, shops, healthcare facilities and new schools all within walking distance.

