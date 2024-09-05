New development taking shape at Chestnut Vale in Wellingborough

A new neighbourhood has been established in Wellingborough, where 69 of the homes for sale have already been reserved.

Bellway is building 180 homes at Chestnut Vale in the new Stanton Cross development to the east of the town, including 171 homes for private sale and nine affordable homes for low-cost rent or shared ownership.

People have been keen to secure a home here and buy off-plan, with 69 of the private homes already reserved and 58 of those homes now completed with residents moved in.

Stanton Cross has been planned to deliver 3,650 new homes and more than 1.5 million sq. ft of industrial, leisure, retail and office space. A school has already opened within the wider scheme – Stanton Cross Primary School – as well as a new park and play area.

Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, Luke Southgate, said: “The neighbourhood at Chestnut Vale is well-established as more buyers are completing their purchases and moving in.

“It is very good to see how popular Chestnut Vale is with a variety of people at different stages of life. We have had interest from first-time buyers as well as people looking to move on to a bigger home, and people who want to downsize.

“That’s where our wide range of house styles has been crucial. This development includes two to four-bedroom houses, with a mix of detached and semi-detached designs across two or three storeys. We have new homes available to view now and buy off-plan, so we have homes to suit customers’ timescales.

“Potential customers are coming from both the local area and further afield and they are finding the quality, design, and energy efficiency of our properties, as well as the convenient location, highly attractive.”

Chestnut Vale is just one part of Bellway’s involvement in Stanton Cross, as it is also building 135 homes at nearby Hawthorn Place, which now has less than 25 homes remaining. A total of 149 homes have also been completed at Bellway’s ‘The Beeches’ development at Stanton Cross.

There’s currently a choice of three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Chestnut Vale.