New community takes shape at Weavers Fields in Desborough

A community is beginning to grow at Bellway’s Weavers Fields development in Desborough as 45 households have now moved in.

Bellway is building 350 homes at the scheme off Stoke Road and now 35 private properties have been sold and 21 affordable properties are occupied, with the development attracting both first-time buyers and families needing more space.

The vast majority of buyers are moving to the development from the local area, particularly Desborough itself.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “This development is really attracting local buyers and meeting the local need for high-quality, energy-efficient new homes.

Aimee Harland and Ryan Guild enjoying their new Bellway home with their two Cavapoo dogs Luna and Willow

“This new community is now beginning to come together, with people choosing to live here from all different stages of life.

“They range from couples buying their first home together, to families looking for a bigger or simply better home than the one they were in, to investors who see what an attractive place this is.

“It certainly makes for a welcoming and varied neighbourhood, and as people get to know each other the community just becomes stronger.”

First time buyers Aimee Harland and Ryan Guild moved into a three-bedroom house in Bellway’s Naylor house style.

John Lewis pictured outside both of his investment properties at Weavers Fields

Aimee said: “Having all this space to ourselves after living at home with our parents is wonderful. We both love the big living/dining room which spreads across the whole of the back of the house and has French windows out to the back garden.

“The house is well insulated, appliances are very energy-efficient, we have solar panels on the roof and have an electric vehicle charging point too.

“I love getting home from work and walking the dogs out on the green space opposite our house and I reflect on just how lucky we are to be here.”

Zara and Paul Granfield moved into their four-bedroom detached house in Bellway’s Pargeter house style with their daugters

The Granfield family in the kitchen/dining room of their new home at Bellway’s Weavers Fields development in Desborough. Pictured are Paul and Zara with their daughters Sophia and Ella.

Sophia and Ella, and dog Khloe, after outgrowing their old three-bedroom end-of-terrace house just round the corner.

They love their new home and were impressed with the layout of the whole development. Zara said: “It’s very spacious and the houses aren’t built on top of each other. It’s all on flat land and the entrance of the development is beautiful and there are nice walkways.”

Weavers Fields has also proved to be an attractive investment opportunity. Landlord John Lewis, 52, bought two houses next door to each other as buy-to-let investments.

He started by buying a three-bedroom Newton house off plan and then a few weeks later decided to purchase the neighbouring three-bedroom Coppersmith.

He said: “The houses are great and Weavers Fields is in a very good location.

“I am very happy indeed with my two new rental properties and can’t recommend Bellway highly enough.”

There’s a choice of three and four-bedroom houses currently available to reserve at Weavers Fields, with prices starting from £270,000.

To find out more, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties/weavers-fields or call the sales team on 01536 614290.