New community forming as development attracts residents from Northamptonshire and beyond
Davidsons Homes is building 194 homes at Kirby Woodlands, which is set against woodland located off Kirby Lane on the edge of Corby. The development name is a nod to Kirby Hall, the nearest local landmark to the development.
Building work started in February 2023. The new owners of 19 of the homes have now moved in, with 184 homes for private sale set to be built in total at Kirby Woodlands.
Simon Tyler, Sales Director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: “Kirby Woodlands sits in a highly attractive location with a countryside backdrop, yet benefits from all the amenities on offer nearby in Corby.
“This combination has really resonated with buyers. Many have come from Corby or the wider Northamptonshire area, while others have relocated from further afield to take advantage of the value for money that is on offer in Northamptonshire.
“With building work progressing, we have been busy welcoming new residents. Seeing homes occupied, cars on driveways and people walking around has really made Kirby Woodlands feel like a community.
“So far, we have had a real mix of people move in, which includes people starting a family, couples with young children, families with school age youngsters and downsizers searching for a quieter life after retiring.
“The feel of the countryside is ever present, with deer often roaming around the green areas, and kingfishers and red kites frequently visiting the wetland habitats.”
Kirby Woodlands is located within the northern part of Priors Hall Park, a wider project which is set to deliver more than 5,000 new homes alongside a range of new community facilities. This area was found to have historic importance when Roman artefacts and kilns were found during archaeological work on site. The finds inspired street names including Monument Way, Copper Grove and Spindle Lane.
Davidsons Homes is building a wide range of properties at Kirby Woodlands, from coach house apartments to townhouses and large detached homes.
Simon said: “The variety of homes at Kirby Woodlands creates the impression of a traditional village where the homes have different elevations with their own characteristics. As well as creating attractive street scenes, this means we have homes at prices which are attainable for first-time buyers as well as those with larger budgets.”
There is currently a choice of two to five-bedroom homes available to reserve at Kirby Woodlands, with prices starting from £199,995.
For more information about the new homes at Kirby Woodlands, visit davidsonshomes.co.uk or call 01536 614 618.