Work can now start on a 262-home development in Northampton.
Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has secured reserved matters planning permission for its development at Buckton Fields, off Welford Road.
The development will provide a mixture of one and two bedroom flats, and three and four bedroom homes.
Jess Cooper, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We are committed to delivering high quality homes for the local people and are delighted to have received approval on our plans to build new homes at the Buckton Fields community. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our new showhouse and sales office late Autumn.”
A spokesperson added: “Plans for the new development include a new primary school, a local centre, large areas of green open space and employment land. New cycleways and a bus route will provide convenient links to the local area, and the farm shop will be retained for local community use.”