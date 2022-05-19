Taylor Wimpey has secured reserved matters planning permission for new homes in Northampton

Work can now start on a 262-home development in Northampton.

Taylor Wimpey East Midlands has secured reserved matters planning permission for its development at Buckton Fields, off Welford Road.

The development will provide a mixture of one and two bedroom flats, and three and four bedroom homes.

Jess Cooper, land and planning director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We are committed to delivering high quality homes for the local people and are delighted to have received approval on our plans to build new homes at the Buckton Fields community. We look forward to welcoming visitors to our new showhouse and sales office late Autumn.”