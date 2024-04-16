Move in for summer with Northamptonshire homebuilder
The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers that are ready to move into straight away.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.
“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.
“A selection of homes at Overstone Gate are ready to move into so homebuyers can start planning that big summer barbeque in their new David Wilson home.
“Homes are selling incredibly quickly so we would encourage anyone interested to visit the development and see the homes on offer.”
David Wilson Homes at Overstone Gate is situated between the villages of Moulton and Overstone, where residents can benefit from a range of amenities like shops, pubs and cafes, along with a brand-new school.
Instant access to the A43 also opens up the local area and further afield to commuters and day-trippers alike.
Many schemes and incentives are also available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.
The developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution sees a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.