Morris Homes calls on prospective buyers to find their dream home at St Michael’s Park

House hunters looking for their dream home in Northampton are encouraged to visit Morris Homes at St Michael’s Park, where they can see a range of properties catering for all needs.

Leading independent housebuilder, Morris Homes, is hosting a Home Mover event at the development, which will be attended by an independent specialist mortgage advisor, who will be on hand to provide advice for those looking to make a move to a new home.

Taking place on 7 and 8 June, visitors will be able to view a selection of the development’s stylish homes, some of which are ready to move into, so they can experience the exquisite design and envisage their life there.

Following the recent cut to interest rates from the Bank of England to 4.25% last month, which positively impacted mortgage rates, Home Mover comes at the perfect time for buyers to secure their new home.

St Michael's Park, Morris Homes

Whether it’s your first foot on the property ladder, looking for a new family home, or even looking to downsize, Home Mover is an opportunity for visitors to gain in-depth knowledge of the house-buying process and explore the options available to them.

Anyone interested in buying their next new home is invited to visit Morris Homes’ experienced and friendly sales advisors who will be available with no appointments necessary.

Perfectly located, just two miles from Northampton town centre, St Michael’s Park provides beautiful modern-living in a well-connected neighbourhood located on Weedon Road.

St Michael’s Park brings together the best of town and country living with its premium collection of homes offering something for everyone.

Home Mover Event at St Michaels Park, Northampton

Morris Homes partners with premium brands such as NEFF, Villeroy and Boch, and Porcelanosa, with every detail of its homes designed with modern day living in mind to create light and airy spaces perfect for hosting family and friends.

Joanne McGarvey, Sales Director at Morris Homes, said: “No matter your situation, whether you're a first-time buyer or a growing family, St Michael’s Park has something for everyone in a prime location.

“Now is a great time to secure your dream home, and on Saturday and Sunday, the whole team will be ready to help you achieve exactly that.”

Morris Homes will be able to talk to visitors about its unique home-buying schemes which are designed to help buyers secure their property seamlessly - these include its Great Start Scheme, Part-Exchange, and Assisted Sale scheme.

The Great Start Scheme has proved vital in helping first and second time buyers get on to the property ladder, with a recent report finding only 10.4% of young adults are financially able to buy their first home, with just 350,000 households having sufficient income and savings to purchase a property. [1]

With the Great Start Scheme, buyers only need a 5% deposit with Morris Homes offering an equity loan of up to 20%. As a result, prospective buyers can request a 75% mortgage and will own 100% of their home.

Joanne added: “We want to connect with local people and help them see what’s possible. We also want to dispel any myths around the costs of buying a new home – it's often much more affordable than people realise. We have a range of buying schemes to make your move easier and more affordable.

“Our Home Mover event is a great opportunity to explore the development, meet the team, and find out more about how you can buy your dream home.”

To find out more or register your interest, visit: www.morrishomes.co.uk/developments/st-michaels-park