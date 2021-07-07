More than 60 news homes set to hit the market at large housing development near Northampton

The latest new homes at a large housing development on the outskirts of Northampton has just been unveiled by the builders.

Martin Grant Homes is releasing another 64 properties at its Buckton Fields development in Boughton with three and four-bedrooms launching this summer followed by two-beds available with Help to Buy in the autumn.

The latest phase are designed to suit modern families as buyers also search for more spacious living arrangements and home working opportunities, according to sales and marketing director Dean Markall

How the new homes on Buckton Fields housing development look

“After seemingly endless lockdowns, buyers’ priorities have shifted permanently in favour of needing more space both indoors and outdoors," he said.

"The larger three and four-bedroom family homes in our latest phase are ideal for families and can be adapted to accommodate flexible living, whether you need an office for homeworking or schooling, or a playroom.”

Since its launch in January 2016, the development has proved popular with the local market, creating a well-established community of young families, first time buyers and second steppers.

The latest homes will have traditional brick or stone facades, landscaped front gardens and large rear gardens, a contemporary fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and most homes will also have their own garage.

Once complete, Buckton Fields will offer a range of facilities, including its own primary school which will open in September 2021, convenience shops and services, open parkland and play spaces.

Dean adds: “We are also pleased that Help to Buy will be available on our two-bedroom homes this autumn, which will offer greater access to home ownership for those hoping to get onto the property ladder with a low five per cent deposit.”

Currently available are three-bedroom homes with prices starting from £290,000 and four-bedroom homes from £420,000.