Minister for Housing visits new Northampton council housing development

Northamptonshire Partnership Homes (NPH) and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) welcomed a visit from the new Minister for Housing, Lee Rowley, alongside Alex Burghart MP to one of their council housing developments in Northampton yesterday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steve Feast, NPH CEO, along with Stuart Timmis, WNC Executive Director, Place, Economy and Environment, gave Mr Rowley and Mr Burghart a tour of the site on New South Bridge Road, which will comprise of 28 one and two-bed flats when finished. The ministers were delighted to see positive progress on this site which will deliver much-needed council housing on behalf of WNC.

Accompanying the ministers were Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South, Council Leader Jonathan Nunn, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Culture, Leisure and Housing, Cllr Adam Brown and Portfolio Holder for Finance, Cllr Malcolm Longley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Feast, of NPH, which manages council housing tenancies in Northampton as well as developing new homes said, “The development at New South Bridge Road has demonstrated how NPH, working closely with WNC and local suppliers, can achieve great quality, fit-for-purpose family homes that will serve our community for years to come.”

Left ro right: Alex Burghart, Lee Rowley, Steve Feast, Stuart Docker on a site tour

The New South Bridge Road development is of particular interest to Mr Rowley, due to an essential funding contribution received from the Department of Levelling Up and Communities (DLUHC) via the One Public Estate programme.

The funding awarded to WNC was through the Brownfield Land Release Funding (BLRF) scheme which aims to unlock council-owned sites for housing by addressing site viability issues. Prior to commencement of the building works last year, the former brownfield land had been unused for several years and the funding from the DLUHC enabled extensive remedial works to completely clear the site and make it suitable for development into housing.

Minister of State for Housing and Planning, Lee Rowley MP said:“We want to build the new homes people need and brownfield land in places like Northampton is crucial to delivering the Long-Term Plan for Housing. “Our £470,000 funding will transform this unloved and unused brownfield site into a thriving new neighbourhood, help more families on to the property ladder and deliver the affordable homes that this community needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Adam Brown, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mr Rowley and Mr Burghart to Northampton to see first-hand the high-quality affordable homes that we are building. The New South Bridge Road development is one of many social housing projects in the pipeline being delivered in West Northamptonshire as we continue to take significant steps towards providing more affordable housing and sustaining the national housing demand.

The development at New South Bridge Road

“We are grateful for the £470,000 funding from central Government’s Brownfield Land Release Fund which has enabled us to work with local contractors to deliver this project on what was formerly undeveloped land. We look forward to seeing the project completion next year.”