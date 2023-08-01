MAKE MY PLAY: NORTHAMPTONSHIRE HOMEBUILDER HELPS CELEBRATEPLAYDAY

Providing open space, some of which include play areas, is an important part of creating a community at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments.

The Northampton-based homebuilder created over six hectares of greenspace through public open spaces and private gardens across its developments in the financial year up to 30th June 2022. That’s the same size as nine Northampton Town football pitches!

Playday is a celebration of children’s right to play and highlights the importance of play in children’s lives. Play is important for children as it helps develop emotional maturity, encourages independence and helps foster cognitive development.

BN - An aerial shot of Barratt Homes' development Brooklands

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Open spaces and play areas are incredibly important as they provide places for children, both new residents and from the existing community, to play in a safe space outside their homes.

“This means our developments become more than just bricks and mortar, but leave a lasting legacy for the future generations.

“We’re delighted that we can say we’re providing a significant amount of public open across our developments, with both equipped playgrounds and landscaped areas with over six hectares of greenspace being created.”