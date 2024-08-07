Luxury home lifestyle store employee selected as semi-finalist in high profile cooking championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Marketing and events co-ordinator, Tammy Pell, of luxury home lifestyle store Bell of Northampton, has been selected as a semi-finalist in the British Live Fire Cooking Championships.

Held in association with BBQ and live fire-loving businesses, Kadai and Love Logs, the Championships celebrate all things fire and food, as well as spending quality time in the great outdoors.

To reach the semi-final stage, entrants were tasked to cook their favourite dish over a live fire using either wood or charcoal, submitting a photo of their completed dish alongside a short video describing the food and introducing themselves.

As the only solo female semi-finalist out of a total of 17, Tammy was understandably delighted to be selected to go through to the next stage: “I absolutely love cooking and entered the competition on a bit of a whim,” explains Tammy.

Tammy Pell with her paella dish cooked over a live fire on a Kadai

“For my dish I chose to cook paella on the Kadai as visually it looks really good when cooking it on a fire pit – and I love paella!”

Each entry was judged by Kadai and Love Logs based on the creativity and presentation of the dish and Tammy was ecstatic to receive the news of being selected as a semi-finalist: “It’s amazing to have been announced as a semi-finalist and I’m super nervous in waiting for the results of who the finalists will be.”

The 17 semi-finalists have faced a public vote with the top three going through to the next stage as finalists and will be invited to participate in the live final on the Live Fire Stage at the Ludlow Food Festival from 13th-15th September, where they will take part in three rounds cooking on their Kadai.

All sessions will be judged by a panel of renowned judges and well-known faces in the BBQ world.

The winner of The British Live Fire Cooking Championships in Ludlow will receive tickets to compete in the live-fire category on the global stage at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis from 6th-13th November, with a shot at the $100k prize.

For more information visit www.britishlivefirecookingchampionships.co.uk/