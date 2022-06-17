This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views.

Look inside traditional Georgian home in Northamptonshire village on the market for more than £2 million

The home and gardens have rolling views of the countryside

By Carly Odell
Friday, 17th June 2022, 1:59 pm

A traditional Georgian home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for more than £2 million.

The Old Rectory in Lamport has seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, huge gardens and paddocks.

Traditional features take centre stage throughout and there is also planning permission in place to build a separate apartment.

Agents say: “The property is a fine five-bay fronted Georgian house of limestone under a slate roof, following traditional Georgian symmetry, with the main reception rooms oriented to best enhance the views over the rolling countryside.

"The character of the property has been sympathetically retained and restored. The majority of the principal rooms have wood panelling, shuttered sash windows and window seats.

"There are several open fireplaces with marble surrounds, one of particular note being the original red Derbyshire stone fireplace in the dining room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £2.85 million.

Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Lamport dream home

This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views.

Photo: King West

Photo Sales

2. Lamport dream home

This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views.

Photo: King West

Photo Sales

3. Lamport dream home

This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views.

Photo: King West

Photo Sales

4. Lamport dream home

This historic home has traditional features throughout and rolling countryside views.

Photo: King West

Photo Sales
GeorgianNorthamptonshireDerbyshireRightmove
Next Page
Page 1 of 4