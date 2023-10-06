Look inside tradition barn conversion in Northampton on the market for more than £1 million

The home has its own bar and games room

A barn conversion home in Northampton, with a traditional feel and its own games room, has been added to the market for more than £1 million.

The four bedroom property in Church Street, Rothersthorpe, has three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen, dining and family room. Its kitchen, dressing room and en suite are all Grand Union Designs.

Outside, there is a double garage and two additional barns for storage.

Agents say: “A stone under slate four bedroom detached barn conversion with a double garage, further outbuildings, and electric gated driveway parking.

"The property extends to approximately 4,250 square feet of accommodation with a reception hall, sitting room, study, bar/games room, an open plan kitchen/dining/family room, utility room, boot room, and cloakroom.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.

Take a look at this stunning barn conversion home in Northampton with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

