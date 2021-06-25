A new dream home complete with its own lake, swimming pool and tennis court has come onto the market in Northamptonshire.

Pipewell Hall is a country residence in around 40 acres of parkland to the west of Kettering.

The Hall was built in 1675 from ancient limestone belonging to a Cistercian Abbey that once stood nearby.

Now the nine-bed home set over three floors with numerous receptions rooms, perfect for hosting events, a library, family room, a study and a large open plan kitchen, sitting room, breakfast area and bar is on the market for offers over £3.5 million.

As well as the main house, a two-bed gate lodge, a three-bed cottage, a two-bed cottage and several outbuildings are included in the sale, whilst the grounds contain a heated outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, an old orchard, grazing land, woodland, parkland and a large lake.

Below are pictures of the stunning home and its grounds.

(Listed by Fine and Country and marketed by Rightmove.)

