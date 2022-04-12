A stunning home in a Northamptonshire village complete with an orangery and countryside views has been added to the market.

Named ‘Achnakirk’, the home in Hellidon, near Daventry, has five bedrooms, landscaped gardens and a double garage.

The agent said: “Achnakirk stands in fully enclosed and private landscaped gardens approaching three quarters of an acre in an elevated position to afford a commanding view over the surrounding countryside.

"This house was built to an individual design featuring honey-coloured Horton stone at ground floor level with tile hanging to the first floor and the whole being surmounted by a tile roof.

"The property has been refurbished to a very high standard in recent years with new windows and external doors installed throughout and the addition of an orangery allowing an open plan look to the ground floor.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1 million.

Take a look around the home with the pictures below.

(Listed by James Kendall Estate Agents and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Hellidon dream home This recently renovated five-bedroom home is complete with an orangery and a huge garden. It could be yours for around £1 million. Photo: James Kendall Estate Agents Photo Sales

