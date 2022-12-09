A spokesperson for the estate agents said: “This stunning family home offers stylish accommodation extending to around 3.400 sq. ft. in what is widely regarded as one of the town’s most sought after residential locations. Since purchasing the property, the current owners have undertaken a significant remodelling and modernisation programme on the property paying great attention to the layout and design which offers a feeling of light and space throughout.“The result is a superb family home offering spacious and versatile accommodation providing an effective mix of both of contemporary and traditional living spaces. Notable features include engineered oak flooring, underfloor heating to the kitchen/living area, part CAT 5 cabling and recessed lighting.”