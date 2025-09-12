Look inside this £3.3 MILLION house for sale just minutes from Northampton town centre

Kevin Nicholls
By Kevin Nicholls

Live Content Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 11:44 BST
Nestled in picturesque Church Brampton, this stunning property offers a blend of luxury and comfort. Boasting 8,300 square feet of living space, with eight bedrooms, four reception rooms, and six bathrooms.

According to selling agents Jackson-Stops’ Bridge Street office the “stunning modern detached house offers a blend of luxury and comfort. Perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with modern amenities and exquisite design, this property is a rare find in the heart of the countryside”.

It features a spacious balcony with views over a beautifully landscaped garden, a double garage, gated parking — and even a tennis court for sports enthusiasts. A separate annex is ideal for guests or additional living space… and it’s just gone on the market with a guide price of a cool £3,295,000.

This outstanding family home is on the market for £3,295,000.

1. Church Brampton dream home

This outstanding family home is on the market for £3,295,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton

Photo Sales
The pillared entrance portico opens to the stunning reception hall with a magnificent carved oak staircase rising to the galleried landing

2. Church Brampton dream home

The pillared entrance portico opens to the stunning reception hall with a magnificent carved oak staircase rising to the galleried landing Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton

Photo Sales
The property provides generously proportioned accommodation with an abundance of exceptional features.

3. Church Brampton dream home

The property provides generously proportioned accommodation with an abundance of exceptional features. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton

Photo Sales
Features include bespoke internal joinery and fitted furniture, travertine and oak flooring to a majority of rooms.

4. Church Brampton dream home

Features include bespoke internal joinery and fitted furniture, travertine and oak flooring to a majority of rooms. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Northampton
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice