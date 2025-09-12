According to selling agents Jackson-Stops’ Bridge Street office the “stunning modern detached house offers a blend of luxury and comfort. Perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with modern amenities and exquisite design, this property is a rare find in the heart of the countryside”.
It features a spacious balcony with views over a beautifully landscaped garden, a double garage, gated parking — and even a tennis court for sports enthusiasts. A separate annex is ideal for guests or additional living space… and it’s just gone on the market with a guide price of a cool £3,295,000.
This outstanding family home is on the market for £3,295,000. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton
The pillared entrance portico opens to the stunning reception hall with a magnificent carved oak staircase rising to the galleried landing Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton
The property provides generously proportioned accommodation with an abundance of exceptional features. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton
Features include bespoke internal joinery and fitted furniture, travertine and oak flooring to a majority of rooms. Photo: Jackson-Stops, Northampton