According to selling agents Jackson-Stops’ Bridge Street office the “stunning modern detached house offers a blend of luxury and comfort. Perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat with modern amenities and exquisite design, this property is a rare find in the heart of the countryside”.

It features a spacious balcony with views over a beautifully landscaped garden, a double garage, gated parking — and even a tennis court for sports enthusiasts. A separate annex is ideal for guests or additional living space… and it’s just gone on the market with a guide price of a cool £3,295,000.