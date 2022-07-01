A six-bedroom, three-storey home in one of Northamptonshire’s most desirable villages has been added to the market.

The property in Silverstone has four bathrooms, three receptions rooms and a triple garage with an office above.

Agents say: “A stone under slate three storey six bedroom detached property with partially walled garden and detached triple garage with office over. The property extends to in excess of 3,300 square foot with accommodation comprising an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, cloakroom, four double bedrooms with two en suites and a family bathroom on the first floor and a further two double bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.1 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Silverstone dream home This property is set over three-storeys and has ample living space. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2. Silverstone dream home This property is set over three-storeys and has ample living space. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3. Silverstone dream home This property is set over three-storeys and has ample living space. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4. Silverstone dream home This property is set over three-storeys and has ample living space. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales