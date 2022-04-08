Look inside the most expensive house on sale now near Northampton...and it is truly spectacular​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

"The property has versatile accommodation which includes three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with adjoining utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor and five double bedrooms with four bath or shower rooms over the top two floors. In addition, there is a separate home office.“The property has established gardens to the front and rear, extensive parking and a double garage. It is set on a no through road leading to Brampton Stables and has open countryside to the front.”