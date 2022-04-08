Look inside the most expensive house on sale now near Northampton...and it is truly spectacular​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton

Five-bedroom home near Northampton is on the market for £1.7 million

By David Summers
Friday, 8th April 2022, 11:49 am

A stunning five-bedroom home near Northampton has gone on the market this week with a guide price of £1,795,000.

The house is being marketed by Michael Graham Estate Agents and Rightmove and went on the market on Monday.

The agents say: “This home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton, is a five bedroom detached house with a detached home office, established gardens, driveway parking, a double garage and views over open countryside to the front.

"The property has versatile accommodation which includes three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room with adjoining utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor and five double bedrooms with four bath or shower rooms over the top two floors. In addition, there is a separate home office.“The property has established gardens to the front and rear, extensive parking and a double garage. It is set on a no through road leading to Brampton Stables and has open countryside to the front.”

The home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton

The home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton

The home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton

The home in Stable Lane, Chapel Brampton

