Look inside 'stylish and versatile' Northamptonshire home complete with outdoor swimming pool

Published 24th Jan 2025, 11:27 BST
A “stylish and versatile” family home in a Northamptonshire village, complete with an outdoor swimming pool, has been added to the market.

Bridge Lodge, in Nether Heyford, is a five bedroom, detached home, accessed by electric gates.

The home has four bathrooms and an open plan living and kitchen area. There is an outdoor swimming pool and the home is set in more than three acres of land.

Agents say: “Bridge Lodge is a superb family home offering well presented, stylish and versatile living accommodation arranged over two floors, set in attractive gardens and grounds.

"During their time at the property the current owners have much improved the original living accommodation which features underfloor heating to the ground floor living areas, complemented by engineered oak flooring.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million.

Take a look around this “stylish and versatile” family home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

Nether Heyford dream home

Photo: Jackson-Stops

Nether Heyford dream home

Photo: Jackson-Stops

Nether Heyford dream home

Photo: Jackson-Stops

Nether Heyford dream home

Photo: Jackson-Stops

