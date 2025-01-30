Look inside stunning refurbished 18th century home in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.7 million

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:01 BST
A stunning, refurbished 18th century home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for £1.7 million.

The five bedroom, detached, three storey home in Church Brampton, is believed to date from the 18th century and is constructed of Ashlar ironstone.

Outside, there are private lawned gardens and views of the countryside. The property sits on around 0.7 of an acre of land.

Agents say: “This outstanding individual detached three storey house is believed to date from the 18th Century constructed of Ashlar ironstone beneath a pitched tiled roof and offering accommodation in excess of 3,000 square feet.

"The interior which retains a wealth of original features has been extensively refurbished to provide five bedroomed accommodation including two suites and two additional bathrooms together with three reception rooms, kitchen and utility/boot room as well as a work from home office.”

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

Take a look at this stunning, refurbished Northamptonshire village home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

1. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

2. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

3. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.

4. Church Brampton dream home

All of this could be yours for £1.7 million. Photo: Richard Greener

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireRightmove
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice