The five bedroom, detached, three storey home in Church Brampton, is believed to date from the 18th century and is constructed of Ashlar ironstone.
Outside, there are private lawned gardens and views of the countryside. The property sits on around 0.7 of an acre of land.
Agents say: “This outstanding individual detached three storey house is believed to date from the 18th Century constructed of Ashlar ironstone beneath a pitched tiled roof and offering accommodation in excess of 3,000 square feet.
"The interior which retains a wealth of original features has been extensively refurbished to provide five bedroomed accommodation including two suites and two additional bathrooms together with three reception rooms, kitchen and utility/boot room as well as a work from home office.”
All of this could be yours for £1.7 million.
Take a look at this stunning, refurbished Northamptonshire village home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Richard Greener, marketed by Rightmove).
