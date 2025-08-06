Look inside stunning £3.5 million Northamptonshire home with its own lake and 14 acres of land

The six bedroom home in Duncote, near Towcester, has a staircase and kitchen designed by award winning designers and 7,000 square foot of accommodation.

Outside, the home sits in 14 acres of land and has a 2.5 acres of lakes with mature carp. There is also a quad garage with a room above.

Agents say: “Set within approximately 14 acres of breathtaking countryside — expanding to 15 acres if the barns are included — this rare and remarkable estate offers a lifestyle of complete seclusion, serenity and sophistication.

"At its heart lies a beautifully remodelled country residence of over 7,000 sq ft, surrounded by 2.75 acres of spring-fed lakes stocked with mature carp, rolling pastures, and established woodlands of over 200 mature trees.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home complete with its own lake and 14 acres of land, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Taylor Walsh, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Duncote dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

2 . Duncote dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

3 . Duncote dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

4 . Duncote dream home All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales