Look inside stunning £3.5 million Northamptonshire home with its own lake and 14 acres of land

The six bedroom home in Duncote, near Towcester, has a staircase and kitchen designed by award winning designers and 7,000 square foot of accommodation.
Outside, the home sits in 14 acres of land and has a 2.5 acres of lakes with mature carp. There is also a quad garage with a room above.
Agents say: “Set within approximately 14 acres of breathtaking countryside — expanding to 15 acres if the barns are included — this rare and remarkable estate offers a lifestyle of complete seclusion, serenity and sophistication.
"At its heart lies a beautifully remodelled country residence of over 7,000 sq ft, surrounded by 2.75 acres of spring-fed lakes stocked with mature carp, rolling pastures, and established woodlands of over 200 mature trees.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.5 million.
Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home complete with its own lake and 14 acres of land, with the pictures below.
(Listed by Taylor Walsh, marketed by Rightmove).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.