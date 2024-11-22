Look inside stunning £1.25 million modern barn conversion in Northamptonshire village

The four bedroom home in Chapel Brampton has a modern, open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, as well as space for an office and a gym.
All four bedrooms have an en suite and the master bedroom has a dressing room.
The property is set in more than four acres of land and there is equestrian usage.
Agents say: “Meadow View is an attractive detached double, stone barn conversion located in a very pleasant semi-rural location with stunning views.
"The current owners have undertaken a comprehensive renovation and extension program to the property to provide a comfortable and delightful family home with the added advantage of gardens and grounds of 4.25 acres.”
All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.25 million.
Take a look around this modern barn conversion in Northamptonshire, with the pictures below.
(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).
