Look inside stunning Northamptonshire period property with 'swim spa' on the market for £1.25 million

The property has been renovated with environmentally friendly features

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:34 BST

A Northamptonshire period property with a ‘swim spa' and separate, additional accommodation has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.25 million.

The five bedroom home in Daventry Road, Norton has three bathrooms, an annexe, a double garage and is set on 0.36 acres of land with a view of the village church.

Recently, the property has been renovated and now boasts an “A” rating for energy efficiency.

Agents say: “Greystones is a beautifully presented and much improved period property standing in a quiet location on the edge of this popular village with attractive views to the rear over paddocks and All Saints church.

"Over the past few years, the current owners have undertaken a painstaking renovation of the property turning it into an incredibly environmentally friendly home with the rare accolade of being awarded an "A" rating for energy efficiency.”

Take a look at this stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million.

1. Norton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

2. Norton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

3. Norton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

4. Norton dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.25 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops

