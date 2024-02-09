News you can trust since 1931
Look inside stunning Northamptonshire home built using reclaimed stone from former church

The home has further nods to the church in the form of a stained-glass window and window and stone sills
Carly Odell
Published 9th Feb 2024, 11:18 GMT

A Northamptonshire home built using reclaimed stone from a former church has been added to the market.

St Pauls House in Twywell, near Kettering, is a five bedroom, detached home steeped in history, but with modern twists, such as a cinema room.

The home was built using reclaimed stone from the former St Pauls church in Northampton.

Agents say: “St Pauls House is a substantial detached, stone-built property nestled peacefully in the heart of picturesque Twywell. Constructed using reclaimed stone from the former St Pauls church in Northampton, it combines a modern interior with a unique external history.

"Other hints of St Pauls past can be seen in its stained-glass top window and stone sills.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home steeped in history, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Henderson Connellan, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Twywell dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million. Photo: Henderson Connellan

2. Twywell dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million. Photo: Henderson Connellan

3. Twywell dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million. Photo: Henderson Connellan

4. Twywell dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million. Photo: Henderson Connellan

