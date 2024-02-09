A Northamptonshire home built using reclaimed stone from a former church has been added to the market.

St Pauls House in Twywell, near Kettering, is a five bedroom, detached home steeped in history, but with modern twists, such as a cinema room.

The home was built using reclaimed stone from the former St Pauls church in Northampton.

Agents say: “St Pauls House is a substantial detached, stone-built property nestled peacefully in the heart of picturesque Twywell. Constructed using reclaimed stone from the former St Pauls church in Northampton, it combines a modern interior with a unique external history.

"Other hints of St Pauls past can be seen in its stained-glass top window and stone sills.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home steeped in history, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Henderson Connellan, marketed by Rightmove).

