Look inside stunning Northamptonshire farmhouse with retained period features

A Georgian farmhouse, with traditional period features, located in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The eight bedroom home in Old, also has eight bathrooms and equestrian facilities such as a stable block and paddocks.

The home is set in the countryside and has an adjoining three bedroom cottage and additional, traditional barns.

Agents say: “Wold Farm enjoys a prominent position on the edge of this popular north Northamptonshire village surrounded by attractive rolling countryside.

"Under the custodianship of the current owner the farmhouse and cottage have been modernised and restored to a very high standard and enjoy views over landscaped courtyard gardens.

"The farmhouse, retaining all of its period features provides very comfortable family accommodation and is ideally suited for entertaining on an intimate or large basis.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.95 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire farmhouse with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

1 . Dream home in Old All of this could be yours for offers over £1.95 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

2 . Dream home in Old All of this could be yours for offers over £1.95 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

3 . Dream home in Old All of this could be yours for offers over £1.95 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales

4 . Dream home in Old All of this could be yours for offers over £1.95 million. Photo: Jackson-Stops Photo Sales