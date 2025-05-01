Look inside stunning Northamptonshire family home complete with outdoor swimming pool

The five bedroom home, in Warkton Lane, Barton Seagrave has three bathrooms and an impressive oak, archway front door.

The property sits on 0.6 of an acre, is accessed through two gates and has a paved entertaining area, well manicured lawns, well stocked shrub borders, mature trees and a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Agents say: “Willow House was constructed in 1954 by a renowned local builder to an individual ‘Arts and Crafts’ style and provides elegantly proportioned accommodation which has been exceptionally well maintained by the present owners who have lived in the property for over 44 years.

"This wonderful family home stands on a large and beautifully landscaped plot in a prominent position in this highly sought after location.”

All of this could yours for £1.65 million.

Take a look inside this stunning family home in Northamptonshire complete with an outdoor swimming pool, with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

