Look inside stunning Northamptonshire barn conversion home worth more than £1 million

The property has modern interiors, but has also kept original features in the form of beams and exposed brick

A Northamptonshire barn conversion property has been added to the market this April.

The five bedroom home in Church Stowe overlooks the village church and is surround by the countryside.

Complete with modern additions, like an electric car charger, the home has also kept a traditional feel with features such as exposed brick and wooden beams.

Agents say: “A part stone part brick five bedroom detached barn conversion with garaging, outbuildings, gated driveway and views over surrounding countryside.

"The Maltings extends to in excess of 3,100 sq. ft. with accommodation comprising an entrance hall, a sitting room, a dining room, a study, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, a cloakroom, five double bedrooms with an en suite to the principal bedroom, a family bathroom and an open landing study area.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.15 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire barn conversion with the photos below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

