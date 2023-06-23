The property is set on more than 11 acres of land and has its own tennis court

A modern country home in a sought-after Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

Located in Merry Tom Lane, Brixworth, the stunning six bedroom home has four bathrooms, four reception rooms and an open plan kitchen, diner, family room.

The house is set on more than 11 acres of land, has its own tennis court, beautiful gardens, a separate barn and annex, paddocks and planning permission for a stable block.

Agents say: “The main house has over 6,000 sq. ft. of versatile accommodation set over two floors.

"The property combines separate reception rooms for seclusion and privacy with interlinked areas for socialising. There is an excellent flow through the internal and external space for modern family life and entertaining.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

Take a look around this modern country home in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

