The four-bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village is said to have been built in the 18th century. The property includes a paddock of around four acres and gardens wrapped around all sides of the estate.

The one-storey, detached property also features a range of outbuildings, including two workshops, stables, storerooms, two bathrooms, and a greenhouse.

Agents say: “Manor Farm House has been in the same family ownership for over 40 years. It has been well maintained, but now requires some sympathetic updating and modernisation, to create a very special home.

“West Farndon is a small and tranquil hamlet situated in the attractive undulating rural South Northamptonshire countryside between the villages of Woodford Halse and Byfield.”

The stunning house in West Farndon is on the market for offers over £995,000.

Take a look inside this home with the pictures below.

